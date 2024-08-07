Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 131,140 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $843,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

