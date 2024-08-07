Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 10.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 385,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 105,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

