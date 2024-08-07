WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Up 10.5%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 627,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 532% from the average session volume of 99,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

WestKam Gold Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestKam Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestKam Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.