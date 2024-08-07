WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,662,000 after buying an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 970,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,063,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,305,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Argus upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

