WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $204,166.86 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WEX Stock Down 1.2 %

WEX stock opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

