William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

