Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:WMB opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
