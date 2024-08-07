WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

