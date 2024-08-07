WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.78. 88,300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the second quarter worth $215,000.

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

