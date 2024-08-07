WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 29,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

