WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.65

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.65 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 32.45 ($0.41). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 32.11 ($0.41), with a volume of 119,584 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.65. The company has a market capitalization of £19.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DES. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3,609.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.