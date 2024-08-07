Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $157.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.44. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 416.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

