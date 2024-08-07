WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.75) to GBX 990 ($12.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.76).

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

About WPP

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 697 ($8.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 749.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 762.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.80 ($10.95).

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.