WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

