WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

WSFS stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

