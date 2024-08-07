Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

