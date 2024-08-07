X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading 3.2% Higher

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 107,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

X-Terra Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

