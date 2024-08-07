Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.95

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.95 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 125.46 ($1.60). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.56), with a volume of 18,340 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £101.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

