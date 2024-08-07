Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

