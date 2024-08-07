XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,283.82

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,283.82 ($16.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.66). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.61), with a volume of 13,340 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.89) to GBX 1,950 ($24.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
