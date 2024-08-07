XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
