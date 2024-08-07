XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPP

XP Power Stock Performance

XP Power Company Profile

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,322 ($16.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,475.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,283.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2,937.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.81).

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.