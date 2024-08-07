XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Trading 3.3% Higher

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

