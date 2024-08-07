Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPER. BWS Financial restated a top pick rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 339.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,464 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 269,604 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 167,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 959.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 46.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 325,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 103,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

