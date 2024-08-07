XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $125.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.95.

XPO opened at $111.08 on Monday. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in XPO by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in XPO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

