Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $666.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

