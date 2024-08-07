Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.27. Approximately 3,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 0.61% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

