XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Stock Price Up 21.5%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) rose 21.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 96,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 15,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

XWELL Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.42.

Get XWELL alerts:

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.