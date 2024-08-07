Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 409.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

