Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

