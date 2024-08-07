Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GPC stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
