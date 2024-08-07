Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $140.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

