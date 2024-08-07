Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $229.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.11. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $246.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

