Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NUE opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.