Zacks Research Comments on Pentair plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

