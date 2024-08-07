Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,978,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

