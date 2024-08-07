Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) PT Raised to $18.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.43% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.