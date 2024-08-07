Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Zillow Group stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,096,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

