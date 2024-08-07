Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $174.82, but opened at $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zoetis shares last traded at $186.03, with a volume of 276,561 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

