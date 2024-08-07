Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.28

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.28 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 63280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,209 shares of company stock worth $6,785,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

