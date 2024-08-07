Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $55.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,209 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,705. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,873,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 106,059 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

