ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

ZI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

