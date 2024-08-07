ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 18.3 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.