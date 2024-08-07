ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

