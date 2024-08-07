ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,448,000. Delta Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.