ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $11.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of ZI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

