11,573 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %
DD opened at $77.22 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
