16,881 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.79 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

