2,524 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

