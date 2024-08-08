2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,134,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,699,492 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $22.78.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
