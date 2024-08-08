2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,134,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,699,492 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $22.78.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

