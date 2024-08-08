374Water (SCWO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

374Water Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SCWO opened at $1.06 on Thursday. 374Water has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.41.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

