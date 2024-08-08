38,834 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

